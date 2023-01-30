Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

DLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.78 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 624,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

