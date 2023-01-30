Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly-Clark Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMB. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

