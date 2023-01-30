Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Health Catalyst’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $750.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,598 shares of company stock worth $42,194 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

