Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

