Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.67 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $206.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

