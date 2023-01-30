Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.

Shares of BX stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184,439 shares of company stock valued at $168,750,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

