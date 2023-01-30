Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE CRI opened at $81.32 on Monday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

