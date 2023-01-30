Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,751,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 249,825 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,186 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

