Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered by Analyst

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

LEVI stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,437 shares of company stock worth $374,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

