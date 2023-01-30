Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increased by Analyst

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.46 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

