Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reduced by Analyst

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.
