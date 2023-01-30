Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $103.44 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 76,772 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.