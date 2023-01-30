Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

TCBI stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,526 shares of company stock valued at $247,631. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

