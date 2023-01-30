Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Boosted by William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $135.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 674,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

