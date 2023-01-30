Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Boosted by William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $135.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 674,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

