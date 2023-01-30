Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Cut by Analyst

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $188.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,969 shares of company stock worth $5,829,228. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

