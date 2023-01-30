Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

TSCO opened at $225.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

