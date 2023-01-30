Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $225.67 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

