Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Decreased by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

