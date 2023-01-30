Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

VLY stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

