Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reduced by DA Davidson

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.4 %

WesBanco stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,012 shares of company stock valued at $571,148. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

