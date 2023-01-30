Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

WTFC stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.