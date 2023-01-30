Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Lifted by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

EXP stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

