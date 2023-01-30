Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Prologis, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.