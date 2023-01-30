Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $111.77 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

