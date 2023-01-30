Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Boosted by Analyst

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $146.28 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

