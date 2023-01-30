Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.5 %

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

