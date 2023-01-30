Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after acquiring an additional 469,994 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

