Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

ROK stock opened at $286.46 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.