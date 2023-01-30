Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

