Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.11. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

