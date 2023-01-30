Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.