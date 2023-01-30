Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

