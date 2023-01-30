Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NYSE:USB opened at $48.86 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

