Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Boosted by William Blair

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

