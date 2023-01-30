Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Cut by Analyst

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.77. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $426.51 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $428.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $109,791,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

