Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HZO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of HZO opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

