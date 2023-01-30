Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million.

National CineMedia Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

