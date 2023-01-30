Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Shares of V opened at $231.44 on Monday. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

