Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Decreased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Visa Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NYSE V opened at $231.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.11. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

