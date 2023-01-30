Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Reduced by Analyst

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEL. Raymond James cut Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE KEL opened at C$4.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.67.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.