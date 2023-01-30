Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.