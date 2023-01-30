Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,255 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $145.63 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.