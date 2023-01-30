Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus Stock Down 2.1 %

RMBS opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rambus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

