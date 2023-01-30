Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($91.62).

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($89.14) to GBX 7,600 ($94.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($83.57) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($110.19) to GBX 8,200 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($101.52) to GBX 7,050 ($87.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Down 1.2 %

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,584 ($69.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,313.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,400 ($66.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,824 ($84.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,837.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,078.35.

Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

