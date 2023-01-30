Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

RXRX stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and have sold 216,598 shares valued at $2,009,085. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

