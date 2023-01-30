Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $689.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWWF. Bank of America cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.71) to GBX 499 ($6.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Redrow Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

