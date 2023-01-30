Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

