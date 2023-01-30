Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monro, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Monro Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

