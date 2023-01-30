Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Robert Half International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half International in a report released on Friday, January 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHI. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.