Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

